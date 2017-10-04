Pension costs ‘crowding out’ spending on parks, schools and social services, report says

More Videos 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival Pause 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:47 Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse 0:25 Veterans kneel during Pledge of Allegiance at Sacramento City Hall 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:29 Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:47 Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

