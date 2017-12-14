State firefighter killed while fighting Southern California fire

A Cal Fire engineer was killed Thursday morning while battling the Thomas Fire in Southern California.
Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott reported the engineer’s death in a message to the department at noon.
The department has not identified the engineer. Pimlott wrote that the firefighter was based in San Diego.
“More details will be made available as they are confirmed. In the meantime, please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions,” Pimlott wrote.
Never miss a local story.
Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.
Comments