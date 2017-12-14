In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters keep an eye on flames as pockets of unburned vegetation flare up off Bella Vista Dr. in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
State firefighter killed while fighting Southern California fire

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 12:26 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Cal Fire engineer was killed Thursday morning while battling the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott reported the engineer’s death in a message to the department at noon.

The department has not identified the engineer. Pimlott wrote that the firefighter was based in San Diego.

“More details will be made available as they are confirmed. In the meantime, please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions,” Pimlott wrote.

