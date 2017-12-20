Internet outage crippled state business for a day. It’s not over.

More Videos

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

Pause
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

How to look for a state job online 2:05

How to look for a state job online

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 1:00

Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity'

Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance 0:44

Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

  • FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

    The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to undo 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet on Thursday.

The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to undo 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet on Thursday. C-SPAN
The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to undo 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet on Thursday. C-SPAN

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

The State Worker

Internet outage crippled state business for a day. It’s not over.

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

December 20, 2017 05:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A widespread internet outage slowed the business of state government at many downtown offices on Wednesday and state officials do not know when they’ll be back online.

Thousands of state workers lost internet service about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a downtown construction project clipped a fiber optic cable that supports their offices. State officials did not know which project damaged the cable.

A state vendor and the California Department of Technology were not able to restore internet service during the workday.

The department “and the vendor have staff on the scene to determine what level of repairs could be necessary. At the moment, we do not have an (estimated time) on full restoration of service,” said California Department of Technology spokesman Bryce Brown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department did not know how many offices had lost internet service.

Aside from slowing the pace of office work, the outage also affected public services. It shut down a web page Cal Fire uses to distribute information about wildfires. It also crippled the customer service call center for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Cal Fire is sharing information about wildfires in Southern California through social media, news outlets and local fire departments, Cal Fire spokeswoman Janet Upton said.

Workers from the Treasurer’s office, Employment Development Department, Department of Food and Agriculture, Department of Health Care Services, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Department of Social Services, Department of Toxic Substances, Department of Water Resources, Cal Fire, Caltrans, Cal Vet and the Office of Legislative Counsel told Bee reporters over social media that their offices were affected by the outage.

Some state workers from the Department of Public Health and the Department of Water Resources said the outage also affected offices outside of the Sacramento region. Websites for several of those departments also were down and inaccessible to the public.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

Pause
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

How to look for a state job online 2:05

How to look for a state job online

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 1:00

Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity'

Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance 0:44

Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

  • How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

    California’s newly paved freeways and highways are built to standards of smoothness that are the strictest in the country. Here is how Caltrans tests them.

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

View More Video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.