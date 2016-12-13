Kristin Olsen named vice chair of California Republican Party

Former Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen of Riverbank will serve as the vice chair of the California Republican Party.
The statewide organization made the announcement Tuesday.
Olsen’s stint as Assembly Republican Leader, from 2014 to early this year, enabled her to meet people in communities across the state, which will help the Republican Party connect with voters and build from the ground up, the party said.
A former Modesto council member, Olsen was elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and represented the 12th District for six years. The term-out politician ran unopposed for the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors in November and will be sworn-in in January, replacing Bill O’Brien, who did not seek re-election.
Jim Brulte, chairman of the California Republican Party, said Olsen has “brought a forward-thinking attitude to the fight to empower all Californians to pursue their dreams by building a better education system, increasing jobs and implementing government transparency.”
Olsen said in a statement Tuesday: “I’m looking forward to once again working as part of the California Republican Party leadership team as we strive to better the lives of every Californian. Our work at the Party level supports Republicans across the state who play an important role in bringing balance and transparency to our local and state government. I’m excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”
The GOP said Olsen will complete the term of previous vice chairman Harmeet K. Dhillon, who became a California representative on the Republican National Committee earlier this year.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Comments