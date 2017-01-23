State

January 23, 2017 10:07 AM

Reports: Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak recovering from being shot

Sacramento Bee staff

Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak is recovering after being shot Friday night, according to reports on social media.

News of the shooting was reported by All Bay Music Magazine and xxlmag.com. There was little information on the incident, other than Instagram and Facebook posts.

The Oakland native was born Charles Williams, but is commonly known by his stage name Keak da Sneak. He is best known for his scratchy, gruff rapping voice and for coining the term "hyphy" in 1994. He is the leader of the Hyphy Movement, which was generated in the early and mid 2000's with hits like "Super Hyphy.”

