Could O.J. Simpson move to Sacramento if paroled? Why his friend says it’s possible

O.J. Simpson has been locked up in Nevada for more than eight years. Could his next home be ... Sacramento?
Simpson, a former football star and Hollywood celebrity, is scheduled to have a parole hearing Thursday, where he’ll aim for his release.
Should he be freed in October, which would be nine years after his conviction, Simpson would need a place to live. His friend, Tom Scotto, told The Washington Post that one destination could be California’s capital.
Scotto told the Post that Simpson would stay with him in Florida at first. He would then buy his own home somewhere or move in with a sister living in Sacramento.
The 70-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer has been in prison after being convicted of armed robbery and assault with a weapon over sports items he tried to get back from two collectors inside a Las Vegas hotel room. He was sentenced to 33 years, with parole eligibility coming after nine.
Simpson famously was acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Television sets around the country tuned into authorities’ live pursuit of a white Ford Bronco driving Simpson along Los Angeles-area freeways on June 17, 1994. Simpson was taken into custody at his Brentwood home later that evening.
Simpson was found not guilty for two counts of murder in 1995, but was found liable in 1997 in civil court for the deaths, according to The Associated Press. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million to his children and Goldman’s family.
