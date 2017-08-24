More Videos

State

Conservative provocateurs on their way to UC Berkeley after cancelled appearances

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

August 24, 2017 2:19 PM

This September, controversial conservative speakers Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter will be coming to UC Berkeley as a part of the university’s “free speech week” honoring the 1964 free speech protests on campus.

The pair, along with Steve Bannon, were invited by The Berkeley Patriot, a conservative campus newspaper, to attend the event on Sproul Plaza, where much of the original protests happened, from Sept. 24-27, according to the East Bay Times.

Appearances by Yiannopoulos and Coulter scheduled for earlier this year were canceled after fiery on-campus protests led to safety concerns and security disagreements between the Berkeley College Republicans and the campus administration, according to the Daily Californian. Yiannopoulos has vowed to return since his earlier event was cancelled, saying that he would be back in September for a week-long free speech event, according to the Washington Post. With this news, it would seem that his prophecy has come true.

Both Coulter and Yiannopoulos been confirmed for the September event, but while an invitation has gone out to Bannon, his attendance remains uncertain.

University Chancellor Carol Christ released a statement on Wednesday regarding Yiannopoulos’ planned appearance, as well as that of former Brietbart editor-at-large Ben Shapiro, saying free speech is Berkeley’s legacy, and that legacy includes speech from all sides.

In the statement, Christ also called on students to ensure that, if they are to protest these appearances, they do so peacefully and nonviolently.

AP

Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner

