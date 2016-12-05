Boxer, Feinstein in angry split over new California water-bill plan

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs Pause

1:34 Sheriff's official: It may take crews 48 hours to sift through Oakland fire site

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time