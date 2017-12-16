Someone handed over a bazooka to SF police and got cash, no questions asked

While gun discussions often center on the topic of assault weapons, anti-tank weapons have never quite sparked the same level of debate.
A bazooka did, however, make its way safely and peacefully into the hands of a San Francisco police officer Saturday during the police department’s annual gun buyback event.
A bazooka among the 142 firearms turned over in first 90 min of @UP4LIFE gun buy back. Turn in at 1038 Howard Street- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/0U7NKUoJ9U— SFPDCares (@SFPDCares) December 16, 2017
The weapon pictured is an AT-4, according to NBC New York, better known as a bazooka or rocket launcher. It’s designed to disable armored vehicles.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday’s event, which offered cash in exchange for anonymous drop-off of firearms to cops, was a team effort between the police department and a violence prevention group called United Playaz, according to SFGate.
“People can bring any gun. We don’t care; we don’t ask questions,” United Playaz member Joe Calderon told SFGate.
The buyback took place on Howard Street and ended at noon Saturday, with 280 firearms turned in, SFGate reported. The SFPDCares account tweeted that 83 guns were turned in within the first half-hour.
People were offered $100 a piece for handguns and $200 for assault weapons.
It is unclear how much the person who turned in the bazooka got in return.
San Francisco was not the only city to host a buyback event Saturday. Boston police did the same, according to the Boston Globe, as did other New England departments. The San Diego Police Department gave out $100 gift cards and custom skateboards in exchange for firearms, CBS8 reported.
A United Playaz event organizer told SFGate that December is a popular time for this type of event. It gives (former) gun-owners extra cash for holiday shopping.
Comments