See a map of all the legal pot farms in the Sacramento region

More than 150 pot farms have been permitted in the capital region in the last year. All of them are located in the city of Sacramento and Yolo County, the only jurisdictions that have approved commercial pot farming in the region. In Yolo County, there are 68 approved farms, which are generally outdoors. Sacramento only allows indoor commercial cultivation. More than 100 businesses were seeking special permits from the city of Sacramento to run indoor marijuana growing operations as of July. Many of those sites are still under review by the city.
Source: City of Sacramento and Yolo County
