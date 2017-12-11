California Weed

December 11, 2017 3:55 AM

See a map of all the legal pot farms in the Sacramento region

By Nathaniel Levine and Brad Branan

More than 150 pot farms have been permitted in the capital region in the last year. All of them are located in the city of Sacramento and Yolo County, the only jurisdictions that have approved commercial pot farming in the region. In Yolo County, there are 68 approved farms, which are generally outdoors. Sacramento only allows indoor commercial cultivation. More than 100 businesses were seeking special permits from the city of Sacramento to run indoor marijuana growing operations as of July. Many of those sites are still under review by the city.

 

Source: City of Sacramento and Yolo County

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

California Weed

