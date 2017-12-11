See a map of all the legal pot farms in the Sacramento region

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:49 Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son

1:04 Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police

2:51 'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness

1:32 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

0:56 Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire

1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation