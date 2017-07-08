Wildfire season roars in California

Flames from a wildfire consume an all-terrain vehicle near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Residents were ordered to evacuate from several roads in the rural area as flames climbed tall trees. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that several residents and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Noah Berger
AP
A fire east of Nipomo, Friday, July 7, 2017, scorched the Cuyama River valley next to Highway 166.
David Middlecamp
AP
A firefighter maneuvers his vehicle down a private road as the Alamo fire burns near Santa Maria, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire has charred more than 6,000 acres in remote canyons along Highway 166.
Luis Sinco
TNS
Vintage trucks burned by the Wall fire rest in a grove near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The forested area burning is about 10 miles south of Oroville, where spillways in the nation’s tallest dam began crumbling from heavy rains this winter and led to temporary evacuation orders for 200,000 residents downstream.
Noah Berger
AP
Firefighter Kern Kunst battles the Wall fire near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. According to CalFire, the blaze has scorched 1,000 acres and destroyed 10 homes.
Noah Berger
AP
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that several residents and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Residents were ordered to evacuate from several roads in the rural area as flames climbed tall trees.
Noah Berger
AP
A charred desk rests outside a residence after a wildfire burned through the property on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville.
Noah Berger
AP
Flames from the Wall fire descend a hillside near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. According to CalFire, the blaze has burned 1,000 acres and destroyed 10 homes.
Noah Berger
AP
A hot spot burns ahead of the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire has charred more than 6,000 acres in remote canyons along Highway 166.
Luis Sinco
TNS
Inmate firefighters battle the Wall fire near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Noah Berger
AP
Jim Berglund sprays water while defending his home as a wildfire approaches on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville Although flames leveled Berglund's barn, his home remained unscathed as the main fire head passed.
Noah Berger
AP
CalFire firefighter Jake Hainey, left, and engineer Anna Mathiasen watch as a wildfire burns near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries, fire officials said Saturday as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.
Noah Berger
AP
Firefighters look on as a helicopter drops water on the Alamo fire near Santa Maria on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire has charred more than 6,000 acres in remote canyons along Highway 166.
Luis Sinco
TNS
A plane drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fast-moving wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills destroyed structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries, fire officials said Saturday as blazes threatened homes around California during a heat wave.
Noah Berger
AP
Flames from a wildfire engulf trees near Oroville on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire south of Oroville was one of more than a dozen burning in the state.
Noah Berger
AP
The 3,016 foot tall Los Coches Mountain burns during a fire east of Nipomo, Friday, July 7, 2017.
David Middlecamp
AP
Firefighters look on as a helicopter drops water on the Alamo fire near Santa Maria on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fire has charred more than 6,000 acres in remote canyons along Highway 166.
Luis Sinco
TNS
Jim Berglund sprays water while defending his home as a wildfire approaches on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville. Although flames leveled Berglund's barn, his home remained unscathed as the main fire head passed.
Noah Berger
AP
The remains of a recreational vehicle rest in a clearing after a wildfire burned through the property on Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Oroville.
Noah Berger
AP
A plane drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Oroville on Saturday.
Noah Berger
AP
CalFire firefighter Jake Hainey battles a wildfire near Oroville.
Noah Berger
AP