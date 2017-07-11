Whirling inferno spawned by Wall Fire captured in time-lapse video

A time-lapse video from July 7, 2017 (7 p.m.) shows a whirling inferno from the Wall Fire as flames cross a ridge just south of Oroville in Butte County. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory, University of Nevada, took the video with a camera at Lake Oroville dam. This was about 24 hours after the fire, which is still raging, began.
Nevada Seismological Laboratory/University of Nevada
Interstate 80 closed while crews battle Farad Fire

The California Highway Patrol reports Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed in both directions, westbound traffic at the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic at Highway 267. Mount Rose Highway the preferred alternate route, according to the CHP.

Fire continues to burn near Interstate 80

The California Highway Patrol reports Tuesday morning that the Farad Fire is burning alongside Interstate 80. The 600-acre fire has closed the freeway in both directions: westbound traffic at the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic at Highway 267. The

National Guard air tanker prepares to join fight against California wildfires

An air tanker carrying fire retardant is prepared on the tarmac at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station before taking off to fight wildfires in Southern California. The C-130 is part of a fleet of planes and helicopters being deployed up and down the state, where fires are exacting a major toll early in the fire season.