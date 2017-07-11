Wall Fire victim shares his terrifying story

A time-lapse video from July 7, 2017 (7 p.m.) shows a whirling inferno from the Wall Fire as flames cross a ridge just south of Oroville in Butte County. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory, University of Nevada, took the video with a camera at Lake Orovi
The California Highway Patrol reports Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed in both directions, westbound traffic at the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic at Highway 267. Mount Rose Highway the preferred alternate route, according to the CHP.
The California Highway Patrol reports Tuesday morning that the Farad Fire is burning alongside Interstate 80. The 600-acre fire has closed the freeway in both directions: westbound traffic at the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic at Highway 267. The
Images taken from a camera on Oroville Dam and presented by the University of Nevada Seismology Lab show early stages of the Wall fire in Butte County as the blaze gains strength and intensity on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
An air tanker carrying fire retardant is prepared on the tarmac at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station before taking off to fight wildfires in Southern California. The C-130 is part of a fleet of planes and helicopters being deployed up and down the state, where fires are exacting a major toll early in the fire season.
Images captured by a camera at Oroville Dam and provided by the University of Nevada Seismology Lab show flames from the Wall fire rising on distant ridges in Butte County the evening of Saturday, June 8, 2017.
A huge contingency of fire crews, air support and heavy equipment was deployed to a brush fire that started about 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, along Highway 58 near Huero Huero Road east of Santa Margarita.
Several fires were burning across the West. Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes were in place as a wildfire rages in the White River National Forest about 4 miles from Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort. In northern Nevada, flames headed toward homes