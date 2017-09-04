Sending in the troops: California National Guard sent to the fire line

The California National Guard is calling up nearly 350 members to help fight blazes burning around the state, the agency announced Monday.

Soldiers will receive about three days of training and then be assigned to fire lines to assist Cal Fire and other agencies, said Captain Will Martin, a California National Guard spokesman.

“Like anyone else they need support,” Martin said of firefighting agencies. Guard members typically begin to help out at this point late in the fire season, Martin added, with soldiers on duty for about a month.

As of Monday, Cal Fire listed almost 30 active wildfires around the state. Those include the Ponderosa Fire in Butte County and the La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County.