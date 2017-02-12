160,000 evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway threatens to collapse

James and Joanna Watt of Oroville take shelter in the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Evacuees line up to take shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Residents of the Cottage Guest Home in Oroville are evacuated to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Evacuees take shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Donald Backovich, 15 of Oroville with his mom, Rebecca, and sister, Megan, tries to sleep at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Robyn Vandervort and her son Ano, 9, evacuated Oroville and take shelter in their card at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Vera Constanza and her husband Abdullah comfort each other inside of the shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Grace Moxley keeps warm with ear muffs inside of the shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
Dustin Springer and his mom Deanne Ginther evacuated from Oroville and plan to spend the night in their car at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
CHP officer Ken Weckman directs traffic on Hwy 70 as residents evacuate Marysville because of a possible failure of the spillways at the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Marysville, Calif.
Traffic is backed up on Hwy 70 as residents evacuate Marysville because of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam spillway on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Marysville, Calif.
