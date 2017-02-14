Blackhawk helicopters aid erosion repair at Oroville Dam emergency spillway

Chuck Smith, Sutter County spokesman, says that Sutter and Yuba county and Yuba City officials agree evacuations will remain in place as long as the threat from Oroville Dam's damaged emergency spillway remains.
Gov. Jerry Brown spoke to reporters Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 about the crisis at Oroville Dam. He said the state is doing "everything it can" to get the dam in shape so evacuees can return to their homes.
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher was on the scene at Oroville Dam as crews worked to fortify the emergency spillway. Boulders were being dumped into the heavily eroded spillway by truck and helicopter.
Marysville's Rideout Memorial Hospital is sheltering in place and is "fully functional" to care for patients during the evacuation forced by damage to the Oroville dam spillway, hospital CEO Gino Patrizio said on Monday, February 13, 2017.
The Butte County sheriff, appearing with officials from Cal Fire and the Department of Water Resources on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, said that a rumored lifting of the evacuation order that followed problems with Oroville Dam's emergency spillway was incorrect. The state officials also provided status updates.
Video images recorded from the air on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, show the chewed-up and denuded route taken by water coming over Oroville Dam's emergency spillway when damage to the main spillway required the first-ever use of the alternative path.
Standing next to the Feather River where it roars through downtown Oroville, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean pointed out the danger presented by the exceptionally high flows, resulting from the extraordinary yet necessary releases from Lake Oroville through the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.
Jim Eversole and his wife, Barbara, talk about their evacuation from the Oroville area to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, February 13, 2017. They were evacuated under threat of flooding after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway.