Voluntary flood evacuation in place for Wilton as Cosumnes River rises

Residents of Wilton in southern Sacramento County are under voluntary evacuation notice because of flooding threats, authorities announced Monday afternoon.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services announced the voluntary evacuation and flood warning.
The voluntary evacuation was in place for residents along the Cosumnes River, which was set to reach flood stage by evening, according to the Sacramento OES and county Department of Water Resources. The river was forecast to peak at 15.3 feet Monday evening; flood stage starts at 12 feet. Areas that were flooded earlier will likely see high waters return, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their property, OES officials said.
Evacuees south of the Cosumnes River are urged to head north on Dillard Road and east of Meiss Road out of Wilton. People north of the river should head north on Grantline Road toward high ground.
An evacuation center has been set up at Lot D of Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, across from Challenge Way.
