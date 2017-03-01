Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

A helicopter tour over Oroville Dam and the Feather River on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, reveals the dramatic extent of damage suffered by the spillway, the adjacent hillside scoured down to bedrock and the streambed of the Feather River piled with rock and other debris by dangerous high flows that nearly caused catastrophe beginning on Feb. 12. A series of storms filled Lake Oroville and taxed the dam's main and emergency spillways, while causing widespread flooding and evacuations downstream.
Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.

The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

