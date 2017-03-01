Water & Drought
Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped
A helicopter tour over Oroville Dam and the Feather River on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, reveals the dramatic extent of damage suffered by the spillway, the adjacent hillside scoured down to bedrock and the streambed of the Feather River piled with rock and other debris by dangerous high flows that nearly caused catastrophe beginning on Feb. 12. A series of storms filled Lake Oroville and taxed the dam's main and emergency spillways, while causing widespread flooding and evacuations downstream.Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee