State officials temporarily shut down power plant at Lake Oroville

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second