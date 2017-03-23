Water & Drought
New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening
New video shows water coming down Oroville Dam's main spillway on March 21, 2017. The dam’s main spillway fractured Feb. 7, 2017, prompting a temporary shutdown of the structure as a big storm rolled in. On Wednesday, more than a month after a near-catastrophe at Oroville Dam sparked mass evacuations, Butte County’s sheriff Wednesday lifted an evacuation warning that had been in place for thousands of downstream residents.Department of Water Resources