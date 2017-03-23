New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

New video shows water coming down Oroville Dam's main spillway on March 21, 2017. The dam’s main spillway fractured Feb. 7, 2017, prompting a temporary shutdown of the structure as a big storm rolled in. On Wednesday, more than a month after a near-catastrophe at Oroville Dam sparked mass evacuations, Butte County’s sheriff Wednesday lifted an evacuation warning that had been in place for thousands of downstream residents.
Department of Water Resources

Water & Drought

A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

Images from the state Department of Water Resources show round-the-clock work the week of March 11-17, 2017 at Oroville Dam. A giant fracture developed in Oroville Dam’s main spillway during a heavy storm earlier this year. Five days later, water flowed over the dam’s emergency spillway for the first time, nearly causing the hillside below to fail. Approximately 188,000 downstream residents were evacuated for two days.

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

A helicopter tour over Oroville Dam and the Feather River on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, reveals the dramatic extent of damage suffered by the spillway, the adjacent hillside scoured down to bedrock and the streambed of the Feather River piled with rock and other debris by dangerous high flows that nearly caused catastrophe beginning on Feb. 12. A series of storms filled Lake Oroville and taxed the dam's main and emergency spillways, while causing widespread flooding and evacuations downstream.

Water & Drought

Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

Over the years, the California Department of Water Resources has conducted snow surveys to measure snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Frank Gehrke and his crews have trekked to the spots to do the measuring most of the years. Here is a look at the snow survey since 1958. The measurement usually happens at the Phillips Station meadow in El Dorado County in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, although one set of photos shows the survey spot at Tenaya Lake in Yosemite National Park and California Highway 120. Photos from California Department of Water Resources.

Water & Drought

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.

Editor's Choice Videos