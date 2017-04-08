Did this year feel like the wettest ever? In California’s northern Sierra, it’s about to be

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' Pause

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations