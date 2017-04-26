Despite drought’s end, conservation rules were still in place in California – until now

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow Pause 0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road 0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area 0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam 0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville 1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance 0:43 Parents of slain woman speak out 0:40 Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

It's been quite a wet season in Sacramento. The National Weather Service Sacramento forecasters have compiled some stats showing just how rainy it was this water year. Take a look. Video produced by David Caraccio