Here’s where construction efforts on Oroville Dam spillway lie in early July

Drone video footage released Friday shows how construction progressed on the Lake Oroville main spillway from July 1 through July 6, 2017.
The reconstruction of Oroville Dam’s flood-control spillways began in May, more than three months after a near disaster forced the emergency evacuation of thousands of downstream residents.
Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb., which was awarded a $275.4 million contract to fix the dam’s two spillways, has more than 200 employees on the site, a workforce that will balloon to 500 by August.
The Department of Water Resources, which released the video, said reconstruction efforts continued to focus on excavation of debris on the lower chute, rock crushing, rock cleaning to prepare the foundation for concrete pouring. A concrete batch plant is producing materials for concrete that will be used for reconstruction.
