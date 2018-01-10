After Oroville disclosures, embattled California water agency names new director

The California Department of Water Resources named a new director Wednesday, less than a week after investigators released a scathing report on last February’s crisis at Oroville Dam how the department handled it.

Grant Davis resigned as DWR’s director barely seven months after taking over the embattled department, which has come under intense scrutiny following the near-failure of Oroville’s emergency spillway. Davis will go back to his old job as general manager of the Sonoma County Water Agency.

Gov. Jerry Brown immediately named Karla Nemeth, who has been deputy secretary and senior adviser for water policy at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2014 and an agency employee since 2009, as Davis’ successor.

Brown’s administration said Nemeth’s appointment was part of a general restructuring of the leadership of DWR, which runs the State Water Project and owns Oroville Dam.

“In the past year alone, the most severe drought in California’s recorded history was interrupted by one of the wettest seasons on record, putting extreme pressure on our flood control infrastructure and exposing vulnerabilities,” Natural Resources Secretary John Laird said in a prepared statement. “This new team will help the state better prepare for ever-greater challenges to our infrastructure and flood management systems, and ensure that California is doing everything possible to ensure dam and flood safety.”

Davis, in a statement released by Sonoma County officials, said, “My home and passion is Sonoma County, and I am dedicated to helping the Water Agency achieve its ongoing goals while restoring our watersheds impacted by the wildfires.”

His departure represents something of a shocker. He was scheduled to appear at a legislative oversight hearing on Oroville Wednesday morning at the Capitol, but was represented instead by DWR’s chief deputy director. His departure was announced about an hour after the hearing ended.

An independent forensic team last week blasted DWR for failing to prevent the Oroville crisis, which began when a giant crater erupted in the main flood control spillway. The team said the spillway was poorly designed by an inexperienced engineer in the 1960s, and was then poorly maintained over the years. The panel said DWR hasn’t placed enough priority on dam safety, but it also blamed federal regulators and the dam-safety industry in general for using outdated methods of ensuring dams are structurally sound.

At the legislative hearing, the leader of the panel warned of “ticking time bombs” in the dam industry and said inspections must be overhauled.

DWR officials at the hearing pledged to do better, but said they need additional personnel and other resources to step up the inspection process.

Lawmakers remained skeptical.

Remarking on the fact that no one died during the Oroville emergency, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, said, “It seems to me we were more lucky than good.”

“The agency is not trusted,’’ added state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama. “You have been great under the pressure...but there’s no trust.”

DWR officials denied suggestions that they’ve neglected dam safety but still pledged to reform the agency in response to the report issued last week by the panel of forensic investigators. They added that they need more resources to ramp up the inspection process, and are talking with Gov. Jerry Brown’s staff about getting more personnel.

“I believe that we do prioritize dam safety,” said DWR’s chief deputy director Cindy Messer. “Is the group big enough? No.”

Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, whose family was evacuated during the height of the February crisis, pressed DWR officials to bring in more outside consultants to oversee reforms. Messer said DWR is already beginning to implement changes, but a comprehensive blueprint for reform will take another four to six months.

Oroville’s crisis began when a major crack appeared in the dam’s main flood-control spillway Feb. 7. Trying to limit damage to the structure, DWR officials dialed back water releases, allowing reservoir levels to rise and water to flow over the adjacent emergency spillway for the first time in the dam’s history. The unlined hillside beneath the emergency spillway started crumbling, raising fears of a massive uncontrolled water release. That prompted the evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents.

DWR officials said their efforts at reform are already bearing some fruit, but they pleaded with legislators for patience. Notably, an evaluation of design documents has turned up potential problems at 93 other dam spillways in California. DWR last summer ordered those dam owners to conduct thorough evaluations of their spillways.

Based on those investigations, “We have dam owners out there telling us they will replace their spillways,” said Sharon Tapia, chief of DWR’s Division of Safety of Dams. “But these projects do take time.”