Last California drought one of the worst since Columbus landed in the New World

Just how bad was California's last drought?

For most of Southern California, it was either the worst or second worst since the century Columbus landed in the New World, the Ottoman empire was started and Joan of Arc was burned at the stake.

In other words, it was one of the worst since the 1400s, according to a study released Monday by the California Department of Water Resources.

Compiled by examining trees in the southern half of the state, the study put the five-year drought in some historical perspective. It was conducted in cooperation with the University of Arizona's Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, which looked at trees in 46 different sites from the southern Sierra Nevada to just north of the Mexico border.

The study largely dovetails with previous estimates that the latest drought, which was declared over last spring by Gov. Jerry Brown, was historically significant. It also suggests that while lengthy dry spells in California are nothing new, two other prolonged droughts also stand out: one starting in 1452 and the other in 1775.

"Periods of widespread drought are evident throughout the past six centuries, but most events are limited to three or four years," the report said. The tree-ring evidence indicates the latest drought was the "worst five-year drought in the past six centuries, as measured by the percent of average precipitation or streamflow."

DWR Director Karla Nemeth, in a prepared statement, said the study confirms "what we've long believed and said. The norm for California's climate is to move back and forth frequently between wet and dry conditions, and water conservation must be a way of life."

Generally speaking, the last drought was more severe in Southern California than in the north state.

DWR's report comes at a crucial moment in California's current "water year." Two storms scheduled to hit the state this week could dump as much as 100 inches of snow on the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. Sacramento is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain.

That raises hopes of a "March miracle" that could bring precipitation to normal or near-normal levels after weeks of dry weather.

Heading into this week's storms, the Sierra snowpack is just 37 percent of average for this date. DWR's eight-station index, which measures a mix of rain and snow in the Sacramento Valley, is at 47 percent of average.