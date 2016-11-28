After soaking October, November is quite a bit drier in Sacramento

It looks like November will be about an inch short of normal rainfall in Sacramento as the region dries out for the remainder of the month.
Scattered showers on Monday are expected to clear away as a fast-moving system exits to the southeast. A high pressure system is expected to build along the west coast, leading to an absence of rain in Northern California through Sunday.
If the rainfall stays away through the end of the month, Sacramento will end up with about 1.4 inches of rain, which is about an inch short of the 2.43 the city normally gets in November.
Still, rainfall totals for the season are way ahead of average for Nov. 28. So far, a total of 5.68 inches has fallen, which is 178 percent of normal.
The healthy total is due to a wet October when 4.41 of rain was recorded in Sacramento. The detailed, 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service for the Sacramento region:
Monday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south southeast wind.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
