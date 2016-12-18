Frost, sub-freezing temperatures likely for Sunday night

Sacramento residents awoke to a frosty morning on Sunday. They’re likely to have a repeat experience Monday morning.
The National Weather Service says that temperatures in Sacramento will reach a high near 50 Sunday. But it’s going to get chilly again Sunday night. The weather service says to expect patchy freezing fog after 4 a.m. Monday as temperatures dip to around 29 degrees.
It’s expected to be slightly warmer on Monday with a high near 55 degrees. Meanwhile, river conditions remain very high on both the Sacramento and American rivers from last week’s storms.
The American is roaring at a nearly 30,000 cubic feet per second, which is so high that rescue crews on Sunday were searching homeless camps near the river, looking for people who may have gotten stranded in the flood waters.
The Sacramento River also is flowing remarkably high. The state’s gauging station at the I Street bridge pegged the river’s flows at 76,600 cubic feet per second on Sunday. The water is so high it topped the Fremont Weir near Knights Landing and is flooding at least part of the Yolo Bypass, the massive flood plain west of Sacramento.
Federal forecasters say they expect the Sacramento’s flows to subside and creep back into the main channel by Wednesday.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
