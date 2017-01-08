No flooding reported in Yosemite Valley, but river continues to rise

All roads in Yosemite Valley remained clear early Sunday and there were no immediate reports of flooding, Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said at a 7 a.m. news briefing.
She said the Merced River is just below 7 feet and the flood stage is at 10 feet. She said the water increased steadily overnight and is still increasing.
Asked whether the river will reach the predicted crest of 17 feet by early Sunday afternoon, she said, “predictions keep changing” but that officials anticipate some flooding throughout the day.
Thunderstorms were heard throughout the night and into early Sunday morning. At 7 a.m., there were steady, light rain showers. Some walkways near Yosemite Valley Lodge were flooded.
On a drive through the empty valley, a meadow along Southside Drive looked more like a marsh, with just the tips of the tall grasses sticking out. Richards said it's likely all meadows are flooded because they are close to the riverbed. A sand bar next to the other side of the road diverted the flow of water.
Down the road, the rising river had nearly swallowed up a picnic table and benches. Just the tabletop remained above the water line.
Rain started coming down harder at Valley View, which overlooks Bridalveil Fall and El Capitan. A sign several feet from the river illustrated where the water reached at 11 p.m. Jan. 2, 1997.
That's the last time the valley was evacuated to this extent, Richards said, though there are periodic closures throughout the year depending on road conditions, fires and rock falls.
At a weather monitoring station before 9 a.m. near the Pohono bridge, the westernmost point of the Valley, the brown river surged past markers indicating the water was at 7.5 feet.
It rained steadily, with downpours every so often through the day. Many places had packed snow and ice, due to the storm earlier in the week. The valley was silent but for the occasional ranger SUV driving by.
