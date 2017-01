When a big rig jack-knifed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, on Interstate 80 at the top of a grade above the Floriston, the California Highway Patrol was faced with a shut down of the freeway to wait for a tow truck. Instead, because the double-trailer Fed-Ex rig still had engine power, it was escorted by CHP cruisers, sideways at times, down the slope. The rig slid safely into at turnout near Floriston, which east of Truckee near the state line.