Thursday storm to lead into weekend of rainy weather

Rain is expected to sweep through the Sacramento area later this week and last into the weekend, adding additional water to the area’s already swollen streams and rivers.
Rainfall is expected to come late Wednesday night or early Thursday, bringing up to an inch of rain with it for the Sacramento area, said Tom Dang, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Oroville update: Evacuation order remains as officials want ‘100 percent’ safety assurance
The oncoming storm, while less intense than the ones seen last week, is cause for concern for crews in Oroville, who are working to mitigate damage caused to the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. Dang said three-day rainfall totals for through Thursday last week near Lake Oroville ranged from 12 to 20 inches.
“Northern California is kind of in a vulnerable state right now,” Dang said. “Any additional rainfall isn’t going to help at all.”
Dang said the rain totals for the small Butte County town could climb closer to 2 to 4 inches for Thursday. Roughly a foot of snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada at elevations higher than 6,000 feet.
Off-and-on showers are expected to follow the storm, lasting into the weekend, Dang said.
Detailed Forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Rain, mainly after 4am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 53. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Rain. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Washington's Birthday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments