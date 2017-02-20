Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

What a difference a week makes. This video was taken last Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, when winds at the top of the mountain at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hit 90 mph. Today, Feb. 18, 2017, the Sierra ski resort reports cloudy, some snow falling and only light winds. The resort also predicts skiing lasting into June, perhaps even the Fourth of July.
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on Feb. 18, 1986, when the cofferdam built in preparation for the construction of Auburn Dam collapsed above Folsom Lake.