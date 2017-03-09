Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.
Video courtesy Union Pacific

See spectacular Sierra snow views from CHP helicopter

A California Highway Patrol crew took an H-24 helicopter to Hilda Peak, southeast of Sierra City, so a facilities technician could clean the snow off of solar panels on a radio tower. It turns out there is actually a 12-foot building under that snow. The crew also captured some awesome views courtesy Mother Nature.

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.

The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

