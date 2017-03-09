Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.