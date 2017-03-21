Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

Rain showers flood 46th Street near H Street in East Sacramento on Tuesday March 21, 2017.
Renee C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

Jennifer Harrison of Sacramento Valley Water interviews Matt Murray of the California Department of Water Resources about reopening the Oroville Dam spillway today, March 17, 2017. The fractured main spillway was set to resume outflows Friday after a three-week shutdown as state officials concentrate on reducing water levels at the troubled reservoir.

Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.

See spectacular Sierra snow views from CHP helicopter

A California Highway Patrol crew took an H-24 helicopter to Hilda Peak, southeast of Sierra City, so a facilities technician could clean the snow off of solar panels on a radio tower. It turns out there is actually a 12-foot building under that snow. The crew also captured some awesome views courtesy Mother Nature.

