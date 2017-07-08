It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Weather

July 08, 2017 7:44 PM

Which California cities set heat records Saturday? Here’s the list

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

It was scorching hot Saturday throughout California and northern Nevada, as evidenced by the number of temperature records that fell and the number of wildfires that raged.

According to the National Weather Service, record highs were set Saturday in:

▪ Stockton (108 degrees)

▪ Modesto (108 degrees)

▪ South Lake Tahoe (89 degrees)

▪ Reno (104 degrees)

▪ Downtown Los Angeles (98 degrees). That high broke the old record of 95 degrees set in 1886.

In downtown Sacramento, the high temperature reached 105 degrees, said Idamis Del Valle, weather service meteorologist. That was shy of the record of 110 set for July 8 in 1905. For the rest of July, record hot temperatures for individual days range from 106 (July 21) to 114 (July 17).

More than 3,000 firefighters endured the heat while battling a series of 15 large wildfires laid siege to portions of California.

Triple-digit heat is forecast to continue Sunday in Sacramento, with a high of 100 expected, according to the weather service.

Here is the weather’s service’s seven-day forecast for Sacramento:

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses

View More Video