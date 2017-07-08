Which California cities set heat records Saturday? Here’s the list

It was scorching hot Saturday throughout California and northern Nevada, as evidenced by the number of temperature records that fell and the number of wildfires that raged.
According to the National Weather Service, record highs were set Saturday in:
▪ Stockton (108 degrees)
▪ Modesto (108 degrees)
▪ South Lake Tahoe (89 degrees)
▪ Reno (104 degrees)
▪ Downtown Los Angeles (98 degrees). That high broke the old record of 95 degrees set in 1886.
In downtown Sacramento, the high temperature reached 105 degrees, said Idamis Del Valle, weather service meteorologist. That was shy of the record of 110 set for July 8 in 1905. For the rest of July, record hot temperatures for individual days range from 106 (July 21) to 114 (July 17).
More than 3,000 firefighters endured the heat while battling a series of 15 large wildfires laid siege to portions of California.
Temperatures will a bit cooler tomorrow but they will still be running 5-10 degrees above normal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jhmsUiBr6y— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 9, 2017
Triple-digit heat is forecast to continue Sunday in Sacramento, with a high of 100 expected, according to the weather service.
Here is the weather’s service’s seven-day forecast for Sacramento:
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.
