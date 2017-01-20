Looking for ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ worried about Trump’s America and pondering Calexit

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

2:11 New owner of Sacramento's Rumpelstiltskin introduces new products, knit-along

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home