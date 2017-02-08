Letters: McClintock should stop trashing his constituents

I am not an anarchist
Re “That’s not anarchy, Rep. McClintock, it’s democracy” (Editorial, Feb. 7): I just read Tom McClintock’s Feb. 7 speech to the House chamber. He portrays his recent town hall meeting in Roseville as being attended by an anarchist element with the intention of disruption. Funny, my friends who attended did not see it that way.
The reason some of those in attendance resorted to shouting was McClintock’s patronizing responses. What we are frustrated by is not that Republicans are in power, but the apparent steadfast support of an agenda that is not just a conservative correction of liberal policies, but a headlong rush to erode civil liberties, civil rights, the environment and world stability.
Until we see that our Republican representatives can recognize crazy and irresponsibility when they see it coming from the new administration, and provide reasonable checks and balances to those actions, our frustration and fear is not likely to be abated. I am not an anarchist. I am a mother, a retired federal servant, and a believer in public service and community.
Susan Norman, Truckee
Town hall was peaceful
I attended McClintock’s town hall. I was outside the whole time. The crowd was energetic and vocal, but not ever threatening, unless speaking truth is a threat.
The police escort was overkill; McClintock was not in any danger, except that of having his reactionary bubble burst.
Mary Lou Giles, Cameron Park
McClintock looks out for oil, not us
Last week, the House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 38 to overturn the Stream Protection Rule and HR 5538 to repeal a Bureau of Land Management rule limiting methane waste by oil and gas companies on public land. Reps. Tom McClintock and Doug LaMalfa were both original co-sponsors of HJ Res. 38 and supported HR 5538. So how do their votes benefit any of their constituents?
The Stream Protection Rule increased overall employment by 150 jobs per year, according to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Restoration. The BLM rule would have earned taxpayers $800 million in royalties over the next decade. At the expense of taxpayers, clean air, clean water and the communities that depend on it, McClintock and LaMalfa’s actions benefit the wealthiest coal, oil and gas CEOs.
Nikos Hunner, Nevada City
Dire news for environment
Re “Congress discards Obama-era rules on coal mining, guns” (Page 10A, Feb. 3): I read with disbelief that the Republican-controlled Congress decided (with the presumed support of Trump) that it is OK for coal companies to dump coal mining debris in nearby streams and rivers, reversing a recent ruling by President Obama preventing such egregious practices.
Are coal companies so lazy and greedy that they cannot find a suitable place for their waste without poisoning the lakes and streams inhabited by those they employ? And are Republicans so beholden to coal companies that they would put the health of their constituents at risk?
It gave me a deep appreciation for the strong environmental laws we enjoy here in California that we often take for granted. We are going to have to be even more vigilant.
Powell Svendsen, Rancho Murieta
GOP puts party over sanity
Re “Using science to inform gun control“ (Editorial, Feb. 7): The Republicans in Congress say that Trump’s Muslim ban is needed because it keeps people out of this country who might harm Americans. Then a couple of days ago, these same Republicans voted to make it easier for people suffering from schizophrenia to buy guns. This is insane and shameful. The GOP continues to put party over the American people. Disgusting.
Don Brown, West Sacramento
