Letters: McClintock should stop trashing his constituents

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:25 Sacramento River at flood stage in Glenn County

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance