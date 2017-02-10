Letters: DeVos confirmation, sanctuary cities, black history

Shame on Republican senators
It is pathetic that only two women senators had the courage to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. Her obvious lack of even basic knowledge about public education in the United States is appalling. This should have disqualified her from consideration. Public education has always been a cornerstone of American life, and it deserves a secretary who has at least a basic familiarity with the educational process.
Marian R. Cias, Sacramento
Re-crunch immigration numbers
Re “President Trump is plain wrong on sanctuary cities” (Numers Crunch, Feb. 4): Foon Rhee suggests that harboring lawbreakers in sanctuary cities is actually good for the United States. He cites statistics that claim crime rate, household income, poverty rate and unemployment improve when we fail to enforce federal immigration laws.
This thinking carried to the extreme means that totally open borders would result in even more prosperity. I’m sure Rhee understands that correlation does not necessarily mean causation. If one disagrees with federal law, work to change it. Like most Americans, I believe only in legal immigration but don’t want the overly restrictive policies of Mexico and Australia. However we move forward on those who are here illegally, securing our borders is paramount. After that is accomplished amnesty would be much more tolerable to American citizens.
George Lidgett, Sacramento
Trump ignorant on history
Re “Trump fails this lesson on Black History Month’ (Op-Image, Feb. 4): Frederick Douglass was born a slave but learned to read and write and became a brilliant writer, orator, activist and statesman. Douglass is one of the greatest Americans who ever lived.
My 10-year-old students know more about him than the president does, though, and if Donald Trump condescended to visit my public school classroom, and actually listened, he could learn from a beautiful mix of immigrant and refugee fifth-graders on not only Frederick Douglass but others such as Mae Jemison, Fannie Lou Hammer, Ella Baker and Dorothea Height, Americans who contributed to our country in ways Trump never will.
Black History Month exists because it’s white history month all year long, every day, all day. The very least Trump should know is whether the person he decides to use for his selfish benefit, while feigning inclusion, is alive or dead.
Angela F. Luna, Sacramento
