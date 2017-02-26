Hindsight is 20/20 on Japanese American internment camps

Reality check on internment camps
Re “Recalling the pain, shame of Japanese American internment” (Forum, Feb. 19): I am amazed by the condemnation, of so many, concerning the internment of Japanese Americans in World War II. Those Americans back then did not have smartphones, computers and 24-hour news. All they knew was that the Japanese had just attacked Pearl Harbor.
Communication was primitive back then compared to now. People today are so eager to be offended and self-righteous – hindsight is 20/20.
Of course, in retrospect, what they did to Japanese Americans was horrible. But they were not being racist. Such a popular term today. They were simply scared.
Jack LaPask,
Citrus Heights
Another chapter to remember
There is no question that the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II is a stain on the nation’s history. The action should never be forgotten. David Mas Masumoto’s article and Monday’s news story marking the 75th anniversary of the executive order mandating the internment are appropriate and informative.
Feb. 19 is an important World War II date of another kind. On that day in 1945 the first wave of U.S. Marines landed on the beaches of Iwo Jima. The invasion was designed to capture the island’s three airfields, which were foreseen as support for American airstrikes on other Japanese-held targets in the Pacific theater.
According to Navy records, the 38-day assault was one of the fiercest battles of the war, resulting in more than 26,000 American casualties, including 6,800 dead.
It is another dark chapter that should not be forgotten.
Denny Walsh, Antelope
Resistance needs everyday protests
Re “Conundrum of shoes and protests brings thoughts of The Boss” (Forum, Feb. 19): The delightful column by Bruce Dancis aptly reflects the various “worst aspects of global capitalism,” including corporate, state and crony capitalism as practiced by the U.S., China and Russia.
Moving to the other end of the spectrum, however, “enlightened capitalism” is too often overlooked and rarely praised, but it is sometimes practiced. It offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to remain empathetic with their employees and their customers, though unfortunately as businesses grow, converge and merge the owners increasingly see the faces of employees and customers as blurs, and finally as indistinguishable from their inherent self-interest which is, of course, money.
Resistance to Donald Trump’s corporate, crony and now state capitalism will be best served by small, everyday protests such as Dancis promotes, and like enlightened entrepreneurs, we will be empowered as persons, and will ultimately undermine the type of capitalism that will be practiced by Trump.
Michael Meek, Sacramento
What will GOP plan look like?
Re “Seniors to McClintock: Chaos of health care repeal is the real danger” (Forum, Feb. 19): Diana Carpenter-Madoshi seems to be very worried that repealing the Affordable Care Act will strip Californians of health care. I don’t know how she can feel that way when we don’t know what a repealed plan is going to look like.
We have already heard of the high cost of exchanges and more premium increases, so how can anyone be happy with the plan they have now? This article incites hysteria when we really don’t know what a new plan would be like.
Joyce Wilson, Carmichael
Coastal attitudes revealed in column
Re “The red state savior of the Democratic Party” (Forum, Feb. 19): If Erika D. Smith could use a refresher on why Donald Trump is our president she should review her own writing. She refers to Indiana as “flyover country by California standards.” She then questions, referring to the Midwest, whether “anyone that really matters is listening.” Wow. This reveals the coastal arrogant belief that people from the heartland do not matter.
David Allen, Carmichael
Can’t afford to roll back regulations
Re “Trump is right to review banking regulations’ impact” and “California can improve oversight, efficiency” (Forum, Another View, Feb. 19): These two articles took aim at regulations, nationally and in California. The first celebrated President Donald Trump’s reversal of his campaign promise to support Main Street against Wall Street. With more Goldman-Sachs veterans in his Cabinet than any previous administration, Trump now wants to gut Dodd-Frank.
The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission was chaired by Sacramento’s Phil Angelides and laid blame for 2008’s collapse on loose financial regulation. We deserve protection from predators.
In the second piece two attorneys decried the volume of California regulations and claimed they harm business. Although they shared legislative analyst concerns about regulatory efficiencies and corrective legislation, they provided no case studies of this damage to California business by over-regulation.
We can’t afford to roll back regulation because the consumer either suffers directly or is forced into the public bailout of private greed.
Bill Martin, Quincy
Is clean drinking a state right?
Re “California has its own Flint crisis” (Viewpoints, Feb. 19): The authors contend all Californians have the right to safe and affordable drinking water. Do citizens have the right to safe drinking water wherever they choose to live?
The authors state that residents of hundreds of small communities have two choices – pay exorbitant rates for clean water or continue to consume unsafe water. And they assert the state should bear the high cost of providing potable water. Why is relocation off the table? When, as some believe, coastal cities are inundated by rising oceans, should taxpayers foot the bill for putting all structures on stilts so residents don’t have to move?
Wes Hill, Carmichael
Walters, listen to your constituents
Re “GOP women have made big strides, more work ahead” (Viewpoints, Feb. 12): I live in the 45th Congressional District in Orange County. I was surprised to see that my representative, Mimi Walters, wrote an article for your paper. Many people in our district have been asking to hear from her, so it was interesting that she chose not to communicate her views in a local newspaper.
I applaud Walters for acknowledging that women have made great contributions to our country. I agree, we should celebrate the trailblazers who have forged a path for women to “have a seat and a strong voice at the table.” However, the test of any representative is how they use that seat.
I agree with Walter’s sentiment. A seat at the table is essential, but if you aren’t going to listen to the people you represent and work for their interests, then it is a wasted seat regardless of gender.
Kimberley Donahue,
Lemon Heights
