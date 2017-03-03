Letters: Trump’s speech, media, cap and trade

Only sounding presidential
Re “The big surprise? A presidential Trump” (Insight, March 2): Donald Trump did not sound bombastic, and his speaking was more focused. But sounding presidential and being presidential are two completely different matters.
He continued to present falsehoods, which is not being presidential. The fact that so many approved of his speech proves that his continuous lying and inaccuracies have numbed the public.
He did not fool me one bit. He is still the same dangerous person and unfit to be president.
Robert Fernandez, Fair Oaks
Low expectations for Trump
So just because President Donald Trump didn’t sound like a bratty, self-centered, potty-mouthed child during his address to Congress, he now miraculously sounded “presidential”?
Have we sunk so low and become so desperate that we actually think that he has had a personality transplant and will bring this country together, not insult world leaders? Will he confront our most dangerous future problem, the environment?
B.D. Miller, Sacramento
Call Trump out on lies
Re “Trump’s difficulty with facts, accuracy remains” (Page 2B, March 2): Some readers complain that The Bee constantly reports news that is critical of Trump or casts him in a bad light. This is because of Trump’s actions and statements.
Trump gets more than a “fair shake.” While The Bee points out he has difficulty with facts, neither The Bee nor the rest of the news media use the right words to describe his statements.
When he says something that is not true, that is a lie. Until the media takes a harder line on fact checking Trump’s statements, he will continue to get away with his constant lying to the country.
George M. Rose, Rocklin
Replace cap and trade
Re “Cap-and-trade auction another washout” (The Buzz, March 2): As someone who cares deeply about climate change, I’m quite concerned. California has been, and must continue to be a leader on climate. Cap and trade needs to be reformed, and a shift to a steadily rising carbon tax would be a great solution.
A carbon tax would provide stable funding for climate programs while also providing enough to protect low-income households from increased costs. Such a plan can reduce carbon pollution while stimulating the economy and promoting equity. It has support across the political spectrum.
Tony Sirna, Oakland
