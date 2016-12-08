What does it take in police shootings?

1:08 See Main Street Rio Vista come to life Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:46 Volunteers build bikes for underserved children

2:09 Watch the movie trailer for 'Baywatch' starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

0:49 Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:45 DeMarcus Cousins says Kings played the right way in dominant win over Dallas

0:23 Slick roads slow Sacramento commute

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season