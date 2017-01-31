The Republican Fausts

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!' Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

2:16 30-Day Challenge: Staying Motivated

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

0:53 Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers