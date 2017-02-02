With Democrats in trouble, here’s an idea to amp up Trump protests from California

If you’re heading to the Sacramento or San Francisco airports this weekend, prepare for the usual inconveniences – weather, traffic, security screening.
And the obligatory weekend protest.
Or so we’ve come to expect in Donald Trump’s nascent presidency.
Trump’s first Saturday in office coincided with the nationwide women’s march. A week later: the emotional meltdowns at SMF, SFO and other airports across the fruited plains in response to his travel ban.
Now that we have a new Supreme Court nominee, why not another Saturday playdate with the usual suspects on the screaming left?
You saw them on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court just moments after Trump announced his choice Tuesday night. They’d have you believe that Neil Gorsuch, a seemingly mild-mannered fly-fishing WASP from Colorado, is instead the satanic spawn of Judge Judy and the late Robert Bork.
Speaking of the not-mild-mannered, astrological history shows that Trump was born under a Sagittarian moon.
That makes sense. This administration is an archery class. Trump’s MO: pulling arrows from his quiver that he knows will unsettle the left.
Trump’s earliest executive orders strike at the heart of the liberal experience: abortion (reinstating the so-called Mexico City policy), the environment (resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline), Obamacare (a vague intent to roll it back), inclusiveness (the seven-nation travel restriction) and climate change (pulling the U.S. out of the Paris accord, which soon may happen).
Maybe Trump will run out of arrows and we can segue to a more orderly approach to government. That, or the left will physically and emotionally exhaust itself from the constant outrage.
Personally, I hope it doesn’t stop – the protesting part, that is.
In fact, I want angry Californians to dial it up a few notches. Two months from now, when it’s time to send that check to the Internal Revenue Service, don’t do it.
Last weekend, former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown floated an intriguing idea: if the Golden State wants to push back against the Trump administration, Brown said in an interview, “California could very well become an organized nonpayer … They could recommend noncompliance with the federal tax code.”
What Brown may be getting at: while California cities and counties receive billions of dollars from the federal government, the state sends money east in the form of federal tax withholding from state workers and work compensation fund payments.
But why stop there, Mr. Speaker? Let’s have all Trump-loathing Californians burn their 1040s and 1099s (as long as it’s not a no-burn day), thus depriving the feds of revenue from these parts.
Do it, out of principle.
But most of all: Do it for me.
You see, I’d like to invest in California’s housing market. What I’m reduced to: waiting for the forfeited property sale that comes after the IRS clamps down on such tax deadbeats.
Please, make my real estate portfolio great again.
Seriously, there is an open question as to where the protesting is taking us. It has worked wonders for the ACLU’s coffers (plus some candidates running for higher office here in California who’ve made the ACLU their pet cause).
Otherwise, this is no-gain politics.
Trump isn’t winning. I can point you to polling numbers that show his job approval tanking last weekend amidst the bungled rollout of his immigration executive order.
Democrats may think this is a ticket back to power. In fact, the protests visibly illustrate a Democratic flaw: an over-reliance on the so-called “ascendant” portion of the American electorate – women, minorities and the well-educated.
If you disagree with that grim assessment, feel free to protest.
These days, it’s not like you have to look far to find one.
Bill Whalen is a Hoover Institution research fellow and former speechwriter for Gov. Pete Wilson. Whalen can be contacted at whalenoped@gmail.com.
Comments