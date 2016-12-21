Here's where California voters were most dissatisfied with choices for president

Just because you vote, that doesn't mean you have to vote in every contest, particularly if you don't like any of the candidates.
About 430,000 Californians voted in the November election but did not cast a valid vote for president, according to new, final election results. That's 3 percent of state voters and almost triple the 163,000 Californians who voted in November 2012 but did not cast a valid vote for president.
Placer County led the state in taking a pass on the presidential election but completing the rest of the ballot. About 4 percent, or 7,700, of Placer County voters did not cast a valid vote for president.
The other counties most often skipping the presidential contest on their ballots were largely in conservative areas, including Trinity, Mariposa, Mono, Plumas, El Dorado, Calaveras and Orange counties. Liberal areas were less likely to take a pass, with Imperial and San Francisco counties the least likely to skip the presidential contest.
Invalid votes take two forms: Undervotes, in which a voter doesn't choose any candidate; or overvotes, in which a voter picks more than one candidate or writes in an ineligible name such as Mickey Mouse.
This map shows where in California voters were most likely to take a pass on president but vote in other contests.
