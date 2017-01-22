About one in every 40 California residents attended Women's March

The Women's March on Saturday drew historic participation across California, with 50 cities each drawing more than 100 protestors.
Crowd estimates put the cumulative turnout in California between 531,000 and 1.2 million, according to nationwide data compiled by Erica Chenoweth of the University of Denver and Jeremy Pressman of the University of Connecticut. The estimates came from police, media and other public sources.
The midpoint of those estimates would put attendance at 880,000, the equivalent of almost one out of every 40 California residents. That's also larger than the population of the city of San Francisco. This map shows attendance for the 50 largest California Women's March protests, based on the midpoint of published estimates. The chart below details estimate ranges.
