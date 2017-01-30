Which California cities have refugees resettled in? Nearly all of them.

President Donald Trump's order to temporarily bar refugees from entering the United States carries particular significance in California.
California has welcomed about 112,000 refugees in the last 15 years, according to the State Department. They have resettled in more than 440 California cities and unincorporated communities.
Trump's order bans entry to refugees from anywhere in the world for 120 days, and from Syria indefinitely. It blocks all visitors for 90 days from seven designated countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The Department of Homeland Security backed off part of the order Sunday, saying the seven-country ban would not apply to people with green cards granting them permanent residency in the United States.
San Diego County has seen the biggest influx of refugees in recent years, with more than 31,000 refugees resettling there since 2002. About 11,500 Iraqis have resettled in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon alone. Los Angeles County welcomed nearly 30,000 refugees in the last 15 years. In the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, almost 13,000 Iranian refugees have resettled since 2002.
Sacramento County drew more than 20,000 refugees during the last 15 years, largely from Afghanistan, Iraq and the former Soviet Union.
This map shows the cities where refugees have resettled in California since 2002. Larger circles represent a larger number of refugees. The map excludes Afghans and Iraqis who resettled through the Special Immigrant Visa program, which awards entry to people who helped the U.S. military in recent wars. The leading counties for SIVs are summarized below the map.
