Matthew Cheung, 18, listens to instructions during his Calculus BC class Tuesday morning Feb. 2, 2016 at Davis Senior High School in Davis. Cheung is one of 12 students nationally to get a perfect score on his calculus exam during junior year.
Matthew Cheung, 18, listens to instructions during his Calculus BC class Tuesday morning Feb. 2, 2016 at Davis Senior High School in Davis. Cheung is one of 12 students nationally to get a perfect score on his calculus exam during junior year. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Matthew Cheung, 18, listens to instructions during his Calculus BC class Tuesday morning Feb. 2, 2016 at Davis Senior High School in Davis. Cheung is one of 12 students nationally to get a perfect score on his calculus exam during junior year. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Data Tracker

See which Sacramento schools did best, worst on 2017 state math tests

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

September 29, 2017 11:05 AM

Test scores rise and fall but one thing remains constant - schools with many economically disadvantaged students tend to do much worse than schools with few.

In some schools in the Sacramento region - all in relatively wealthy areas - more than 80 percent of students met math standards on California's Smarter Balanced Assessments. In other schools - all in relatively poor areas - less than 10 percent of students met those same standards.

This map shows the 50 local schools with the highest proportion of students meeting state math standards, and vice versa. Schools marked in red are among the worst performing. While schools marked in green are among the best performing.

The best- and worst-performing schools on 2017 state math tests.Click markers for details.

Percentages may not add to 100 due to rounding. Excludes schools with fewer than 100 students taking test.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds

Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds 2:00

Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds
Reaction to Islamic hate crimes 1:08

Reaction to Islamic hate crimes
The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region 1:03

The 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the Sacramento Region

View More Video