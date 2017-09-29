See which Sacramento schools did best, worst on 2017 state math tests

Test scores rise and fall but one thing remains constant - schools with many economically disadvantaged students tend to do much worse than schools with few.

In some schools in the Sacramento region - all in relatively wealthy areas - more than 80 percent of students met math standards on California's Smarter Balanced Assessments. In other schools - all in relatively poor areas - less than 10 percent of students met those same standards.

This map shows the 50 local schools with the highest proportion of students meeting state math standards, and vice versa. Schools marked in red are among the worst performing. While schools marked in green are among the best performing.

The best- and worst-performing schools on 2017 state math tests. Click markers for details.

Percentages may not add to 100 due to rounding. Excludes schools with fewer than 100 students taking test.