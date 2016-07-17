See the political makeup of every Sacramento neighborhood





The Sacramento region has shifted its political allegiances markedly in the last decade, moving away from the Republican party and toward Democrats and third parties - or toward no party at all, the latest state figures show.

The proportion of residents registered as Republican fell in each of the region's 19 cities between 2006 and 2016, often dramatically.

The greatest shift was in Elk Grove. In 2006, Democrats had a lead in voter registration of 1 percentage point over Republicans in Elk Grove. By 2016, that lead had expanded to 16 percentage points.

Several cities that were once Republican strongholds have faded. In 2006, there were five cities where more than 50 percent of voters were registered Republican: Rocklin, Loomis, Lincoln, Roseville and Folsom. In 2016, there was one: Loomis.

Rocklin, Roseville and Folsom each saw Republican registration drop by at least 10 percentage points in the last decade. At the same time, those cities saw a sharp increase in the proportion of voters stating no party preference, and a slight increase in voters registering Democrat.

Source: Statewide Database, UC Berkeley

Every city in the region also saw a jump in the proportion of residents stating no party preference. West Sacramento saw the biggest increase and now has the highest percentage of unaffiliated voters in the region: 26 percent.

Democrats grew their proportion of voters in most Sacramento cities. The largest increase came in Davis. Already the most liberal city in the region, only 12 percent of Davis voters are registered as Republican, compared to 58 percent of voters registered as Republican.

For those keeping score, the area where Democrats are most dominant is a voting precinct just north of downtown Davis, where there are 11 Democrats for every Republican. The area where Republicans are most dominant is amid the palatial estates of south Loomis, where Republicans outnumber Democrats by a margin of five to one between Davis High School and UC Davis; the area with the highest proportion of Republicans surrounds the Granite Bay Golf Course.