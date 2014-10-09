State Worker Salary Database

October 9, 2014 4:06 PM

Updated January 30th, 2017 -- Now includes: 2016 CSU pay, 2016 civil service pay, 2015 University of California pay, and 2014 state legislative pay.


This database allows you to search the salaries of California's 300,000-plus state workers and view up to eight years of their pay history.

Search by name or department. For quicker searches, use a first and last name.

City, county government salary database: Search the salaries of the Sacramento region's 30,000-plus city and county government workers


Sources: University of California President's Office, California State Controller's Office, California Legislature

Autumn Payne apayne@sacbee.com

