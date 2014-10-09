State worker salary database

Updated January 30th, 2017 -- Now includes: 2016 CSU pay, 2016 civil service pay, 2015 University of California pay, and 2014 state legislative pay.
This database allows you to search the salaries of California's 300,000-plus state workers and view up to eight years of their pay history.
Search by name or department. For quicker searches, use a first and last name.
City, county government salary database: Search the salaries of the Sacramento region's 30,000-plus city and county government workers
Notes:
Results for civil service workers are the actual amounts paid to them during 2013, according to the State Controller's Office. Results for legislative staffers show pay as of June 2012 projected for the remainder of the year. Gross pay includes overtime, bonuses, housing allowances, sick leave payout, vacation payout and multiple other forms of cash compensation. Some workers promoted toward the end of the year will see their old job titles listed. None of the data presented has been changed from what was released to The Sacramento Bee by the State Controller's Office, the University of California President's Office and the California Legislature.
Names that show up in the database twice: Some state workers performed two jobs during 2013. For instance, a full-time lieutenant working for the Department of Corrections may work several part-time shifts as a sergeant. He would be listed twice; to see his total salary, add both figures. This phenomenon is especially common in the CSU system.
UC student assistants: The UC system blanked out the names of several thousand student assistants in their latest data release, most of them earning a relatively small amount.
Compare past year salaries: The Sacramento Bee determined past pay by matching the first name, last name, middle initial and department of employees with the same criteria from past years. A state worker who wasn't hired until recently won't have any salary history. State workers hired in the middle of a year may appear to have a large jump in pay during the subsequent year; this database logs the actual amount paid to each worker during the year. Workers who left state service during the middle of the year may appear to have a dip in pay -- or even a big jump if they cashed out lots of vacation time.
Sources: University of California President's Office, California State Controller's Office, California Legislature
