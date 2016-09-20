A look at the AP Top 32 NFL rankings after Week 2

1t. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-0) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 31-24 vs. Dolphins. Next: vs. Texans (Thursday). Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) knocks the ball from the hands of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) as defensive back Devin McCourty (32) helps defend on the play during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Stew Milne
The Associated Press
1t. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (2-0) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 24-16 at Bengals. Next: at Eagles. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes a snap against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Don Wright
The Associated Press
3. DENVER BRONCOS (2-0) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 34-20 vs. Colts. Next: at Bengals. Broncos linebacker Shane Ray celebrates after scoring during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
The Associated Press
4. CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-1) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 46-27 vs. 49ers. Next: vs. Vikings. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with fans following an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
5. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (2-0) Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 17-14 vs. Packers. Next: at Panthers. In his first start as the Vikings’ quarterback, Sam Bradford throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
The Associated Press
6. ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-1) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 40-7 vs. Buccaneers. Next: at Bills. Cardinals defensive back Marcus Cooper (41) high fives teammate Larry Fitzgerald after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri
The Associated Press
7. HOUSTON TEXANS (2-0) – Last week’s ranking: 11. Won 19-12 vs. Chiefs. Next: at Patriots (Thursday). Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is upended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
8. NEW YORK GIANTS (2-0) – Last week’s ranking: 14. Won 16-13 vs. Saints. Next: vs. Redskins. Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints' Ken Crawley (46) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Seth Wenig
The Associated Press
9. GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-1) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Lost 17-14 at Vikings. Next: vs. Lions. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scores on a 10-yard touchdown run in front of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Andy Clayton-King
The Associated Press
10. CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-1) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Lost 24-16 at Steelers. Next: vs. Broncos. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Don Wright
The Associated Press
16. RAIDERS (1-1) – Last week’s ranking: 12. Lost 35-28 vs. Falcons. Next: at Titans. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles from Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Jonathan Babineaux (95) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Oakland.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
24. 49ERS (1-1) Last week’s ranking: 26. – Lost 46-27 at Panthers. Next: at Seahawks. 49ers tight end Vance McDonald (89) is on his way to a touchdown on a 75-yard scoring play during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-2) Last week’s ranking: 32. Lost 25-20 vs. Ravens. Next: at Dolphins. Fans look on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Ravens; 12. Seahawks; 13. Chiefs; 14. Jets; 15. Eagles; 17. Cowboys; 18. Buccaneers; 19. Falcons; 20. Chargers; 21. Lions; 22. Titans; 23. Dolphins; 25. Rams; 26. Saints; 27t. Redskins; 27t. Colts; 29. Jaguars; 30. Bills; 31. Bears.
David Richard
The Associated Press