December 7, 2016 1:06 PM

UFC fighter Paige VanZant to join The Sacramento Bee live on Facebook

Sacramento Bee staff

UFC fighter Paige VanZant will appear live on Facebook on Thursday at 1 p.m. at The Sacramento Bee.

Viewers will be able to post questions for VanZant in the comments field on Facebook during the interview.

VanZant trains at Ultimate Fitness, the downtown Sacramento gym owned by fellow fighter Urijah Faber.

Faber and VanZant are both scheduled to fight at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Dec. 17 on the UFC 22 Fight Night card.

The 5-foot-4, 22-year-old VanZant is ranked No. 8 (7-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the UFC Strawweight Division. She faces Michelle Waterson (13-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who is known in UFC circles as “The Karate Hottie.”

VanZant competed on season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she and partner Mark Ballas reached the finals and finished in second place.

